MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez, a soon-to-be mother, and her unborn baby, appeared in front of a Merced County Courthouse judge on Monday morning.

A rally, organized by her family and friends took place right outside the court’s main entrance.

They held signs in silence, demanding justice for their loved ones.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this, it wasn’t supposed to turn out like this,” said Anna Navarro, Lopez’s grandmother.

Tatyanna’s mother, Victoria, led the way in the silent protest through her pain. She held photos of her late daughter, with a baby bump on her sign.

“She was looking forward to being a mom. She was looking forward to just the joys of everything that I got to experience with her,” said Victoria Lopez.

Tatyanna and her boyfriend were visiting a friend’s home in Merced back on April 18th, 2021, when they were shot. Her boyfriend survived his injuries, but Tatyanna did not.

Tatyanna’s daughter who was not born yet, but already had a name, Ayanna, was due in two weeks. Ayanna also died.

“He took that from her, he took that from all of us,” said Victoria.

Jonathan Dorado was named the suspect in the killing, and after more than a year of being on the run, he was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico.

He was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, and gang enhancements.

Dorado was in court Monday morning, for a second preliminary trial.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serrato is the prosecutor in this case.

“[Making] sure everything is proceeding with the discovery and investigation phase of the case. The plea had been entered previously, a no-guilty plea, so now it’s up to us to prove the case,” said Serrato.

The Lopez family, still grieving and praying for justice.

“It’s been miserable, everything is miserable without her.”

Dorado is set to make another court appearance at the Merced Superior Courthouse on December 20th.