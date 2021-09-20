Suspected honey oil lab explosion in Merced neighborhood leaves one person severely burned, police say

Photo of the scene provided by Merced Golden Wire News.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was left with severe burns after a suspected marijuana conversion lab exploded inside of a home in a Merced neighborhood on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say the possible drug lab was discovered after officers were called out to a burning home near Derby Drive and Colma Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a resident of the home suffering from severe burns across their body in a neighbor’s yard.

The person was taken to a local hospital to have their injuries treated.

After the fire was contained, officers say they noticed visible signs of what appeared to be a honey oil lab inside of the home.

Officers reportedly found several propane fuel tanks, colanders, and marijuana scattered throughout the debris.

Police say the explosion was felt blocks away from the house where it happened and caused damage to nearby homes and properties.

The Merced Police Department says it has handed over the investigation to the Department of Justice due to toxic chemicals and contamination.