Suspected DUI wrong-way driver crashes on highway 99, CHP says

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 28-year-old suffered major injuries after crashing head-on with a suspected DUI driver going the wrong way on Highway 99 Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Highway 99 and Avenue 184.

The driver identified by CHP as Byron Camacho-Najera was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at 70 mph just south of Avenue 184, according to CHP.

The driver of a Dodge was traveling northbound on Highway 99 around 75 MPH and crashed into the BMW.

Alcohol use is suspected to be the cause of this crash and it is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

Byron Camacho-Najera was arrested on felony DUI charges according to the CHP.

