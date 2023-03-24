FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Power was knocked out in southeast Fresno early Friday morning after an alleged DUI driver hit power equipment, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officers say around 1:00 a.m. a driver was traveling on Chestnut Avenue near Kings Canyon Road when they lost control, veering off the road and hitting a Pacific Gas and Electric utility box and powerline.

Officers say the driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is in custody for possible DUI.

The roadway could be closed for several hours as crews work to restore power to the area.