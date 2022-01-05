Suspected DUI driver runs over girlfriend with truck in Tulare, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare Stringer.

Tulare, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was tased by officers after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend with a truck while under the influence and resisted arrest Wednesday night in Tulare.

Police said around 4:50 p.m. they were called to the area of Bardsley Avenue and Irwin Street for a possible vehicle versus pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

Further investigation found 36-year-old Douglas Jeremiah Miller had been involved in a disturbance with his girlfriend.

Miller attempted to drive away during the disturbance, but his girlfriend tried to get in the truck from the passenger side as it was already moving which led to him running her over.

Police attempted to arrest Miller after they found he had been under the influence, but he resisted resulting in officers tasering him.

Miller’s girlfriend was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Miller was also taken to a hospital and will be arrested once he is released.

Miller will be facing charges of felony DUI and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com