Suspected DUI driver runs over girlfriend with truck in Tulare, police say

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare Stringer.

Tulare, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was tased by officers after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend with a truck while under the influence and resisted arrest Wednesday night in Tulare.

Police said around 4:50 p.m. they were called to the area of Bardsley Avenue and Irwin Street for a possible vehicle versus pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

Further investigation found 36-year-old Douglas Jeremiah Miller had been involved in a disturbance with his girlfriend.

Miller attempted to drive away during the disturbance, but his girlfriend tried to get in the truck from the passenger side as it was already moving which led to him running her over.

Police attempted to arrest Miller after they found he had been under the influence, but he resisted resulting in officers tasering him.

Miller’s girlfriend was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Miller was also taken to a hospital and will be arrested once he is released.

Miller will be facing charges of felony DUI and misdemeanor resisting arrest.