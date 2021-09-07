Suspected DUI driver identified after he was killed in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed in a suspected DUI crash early Tuesday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the area of Friant Road and Willow Avenue after it was reported that a truck was on fire. When officers arrived, they found the truck on its roof in a grass field, engulfed in flames.

Officers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was identified as 67-year-old Marcelino Rodriguez.

While investigating, officers reportedly learned that Rodriguez had been traveling northbound on Friant Road when he let his truck veer off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The truck slammed into a barbed fire fence and dirt embankment, causing it to roll over several times before landing in the field.

The CHP says it believes Rodriguez was possibly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.