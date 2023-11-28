VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is being detained after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of Goshen Avenue and Mooney Boulevard for a report of a traffic accident around 7:00 a.m.

According to police when officers arrived, they were told a hit-and-run had occurred and the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Officers found the suspect at his home. He is currently detained and being evaluated for suspected DUI, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.