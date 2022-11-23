FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was allegedly driving under the influence was taken into custody after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:00 a.m. a man was driving north on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue in a Toyota when he spun out, hit the center divider, then hit a pickup truck sending it off the road.

CHP says the man in the Toyota was then hit by another pickup that landed on its side. No serious injuries were reported.