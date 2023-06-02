Man dies in rollover crash near Kingsburg, CHP says

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The young man who died in a rollover crash Friday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 5:00 a.m. CHP responded to Highway 99 and Bethel Avenue for a rollover crash.

Upon investigation, officials say 20-year-old Robert Trejo of Fresno was ejected from his seat after swerving off the roadway, hitting a fence, and causing his car to roll over multiple times.

Investigators believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt.

A truck driver attempted to help Trejo after dialing 911 but officers pronounced Trejo dead at the scene.