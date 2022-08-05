FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is facing charges of allegedly driving under the influence after flipping her vehicle Friday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and 4th Street.

Police say the driver, a woman in her 50s, was driving the wrong way on Belmont Avenue when she veered off the road rolled her vehicle, and landed on its roof.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and will be cited for DUI, police say.