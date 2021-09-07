Suspected DUI driver dies in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An alleged DUI driver was killed in a fiery rollover crash early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Friant Road north of Willow Avenue.

The CHP said the man, 67, was driving a Chevrolet pickup northbound on Friant Road north of Willow Avenue. For an unknown reason, the driver allowed the pickup to travel to the right, off the road.

Authorities said the driver collided with a barbed wire fence and dirt embankment which caused the truck to roll over multiple times and became engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said alcohol does appear to be a factor in this collision and it’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.