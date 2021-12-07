Suspected DUI driver crashes stolen truck into brick wall in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested after she stole a truck, caused several traffic collisions, and endangered people as she led officers on a chase Monday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Porterville police responded to a call of a stolen truck around H Street and Oak Avenue in Porterville around 5:10 p.m. According to officials, a driver got out of their truck while it was still running to open a driveway gate when a woman got into it and drove off.

According to police, the driver recognized the woman as someone who lived in the neighborhood, and investigators later identified her as Christina Oxford.

About an hour later, police received a call about a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck in the area of Oak Avenue and Hockett Street about half a mile away.

When officers arrived, they say the front part of the truck had significant damage and Oxford appeared to be passed out. Officers tried to get Oxford out of the truck, but they say she refused and sped away in the truck, driving against traffic at times.

As officers followed the truck from a distance, Oxford reportedly drove back to the area of H Street and Oak Avenue and pulled into the driveway of a house. When officers found Oxford, they say they again tried to get her out of the truck. After Oxford refused again, police say they broke the driver’s side window and opened the truck door, and pulled her from the vehicle.

According to police, Oxford initially struggled with officers before being arrested.

Following her arrest, officers reported they noticed Oxford showed signs of being under the influence of drugs. As officers were searching the truck for evidence, dispatch received multiple phone calls regarding Oxford’s involvement in a series of traffic collisions with the stolen vehicle. These traffic collisions happened around the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue, where police say she had run over street signs, struck a water main, and collided with a cinderblock wall.

Oxford was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on charges of auto theft, resisting arrest, failure to yield, hit and run, and driving under the influence.

