MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera police are investigating after a driver suspected of being under the influence drove into a vineyard early Saturday morning.

Image provided by Madera Police Department

Officers say a neighbor called in after a vehicle ended up in a vineyard around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver, 21-year-old Marc Mendoza, was driving south on Westberry Boulevard and failed to complete his turn onto Almond Avenue, running into some vineyard equipment.

Officers say they stopped Mendoza as he tried to walk away from the scene. Mendoza faces charges related to driving under the influence and was booked into the Madera County Jail.