Suspected DUI driver arrested following rollover crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested following a rollover crash on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Bullard and Wilson avenues for a report of a rollover crash involving one car.

When officers arrived, they found the car on its roof and a woman pinned in the driver’s seat.

Crews were able to safely remove the driver from the car and treat her for her minor injuries.

Once the driver was out of the car, officers say they noticed she was displaying signs of being under the influence.

Police say the driver was arrested and she is now facing DUI charges.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.