Suspected DUI driver arrested following rollover crash in Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of the scene.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested following a rollover crash on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Bullard and Wilson avenues for a report of a rollover crash involving one car.

When officers arrived, they found the car on its roof and a woman pinned in the driver’s seat.

Crews were able to safely remove the driver from the car and treat her for her minor injuries.

Once the driver was out of the car, officers say they noticed she was displaying signs of being under the influence.

Police say the driver was arrested and she is now facing DUI charges.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am