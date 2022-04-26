MADERA COUNTY, (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect DUI driver rolled his SUV several times on Highway 99 Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Avenue 21 ½ in Madera county.

CHP officers say the driver according to a witness was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, lost control, and rolled three times landing on train tracks.

Officers say the driver then fled the scene. A witness who was able to follow the driver and CHP officers say they were able to arrest the man.

The driver had minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to CHP.