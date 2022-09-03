FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue.

Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red 2001 Mitsubishi collided, causing both cars to go down the embankment.

The Mitsubishi crashed into a tree and became entangled at the base. The Genesis continued on through a fence and came to rest in a field.

Officers say both the occupants inside the Mitsubishi were killed instantly, while the driver of the Genesis was injured and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

They say that driver, a 21-year-old man from Fresno, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing death and is in the custody.

Investigators say a 19-year-old woman from Mendota was the passenger in the Mitsubishi, the driver has yet to be identified.

If you have any information on this case you can call the California Highway Patrol at 559-705-2200.