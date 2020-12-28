Suspected drunk driver suffers major injuries after colliding into vehicle in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected drunk driver suffered major injuries after colliding into a vehicle in Tulare County, according to Visalia Area California Highway Patrol.

Just before midnight Saturday, authorities received a call of a two-vehicle injury collision on Highway 198 at the Lemon Hill Recreation Area Entrance.

California Highway Patrol says a driver of a 2001 Lexus was under the influence of alcohol driving west on Highway 198, approaching a T-intersection near Lemon Hill Recreation Area, at a high rate of speed when he collided into a 2020 Ford.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford had exited the recreation area and was completing a left turn onto the highway when the driver of the Lexus veered across the double yellow line.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the collision but the driver of the Lexus was pinned in the driver’s seat and was extricated by Tulare County Fire.

Authorities say the driver of the Lexus who was later identified as Orlando Rosalez suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital by Life Flight.

A passenger inside the Lexus suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital by ambulance.

The highway was temporarily closed to through traffic for emergency operations but has since been reopened.