FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man allegedly involved in a deadly DUI crash in Fresno on January 11 pleaded not guilty on all charges Wednesday morning inside Fresno County Superior Court.

Officials say 33-year-old Shane Shahan pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run causing death, and DUI from the January 11 crash that took the life of the passenger in the car he collided with, 35-year-old Jesse Espino.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers responded to the intersection of First Street and McKinley Avenue for a report of a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, they found two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Colorado, that had collided within the intersection. Officers found two occupants inside the Hyundai, both of whom were injured and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The driver survived his injuries, but Espino did not and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shahan’s Chevrolet was found to be unoccupied. Based upon witness statements, officers determined he had fled the scene immediately following the accident. Officers ultimately located Shahan a short time later.

Officials say Shahan had a prior DUI conviction for DUI in 2017.

Shahan’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 9. His bail is set at $1.5 million.