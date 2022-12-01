TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A suspected child molester was shot and killed by Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies in Tulare this morning, while deputies were responding to another call.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies overnight approached a white pickup truck parked in a Tulare orchard, which they suspected was stolen from a nearby business the night before.

According to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, a man was sitting in the driver’s seat and a woman was sitting in the passenger side. The man did not comply with deputies’ commands to come out.

“At one point, they even opened the door. But they can see that he’s keeping something concealed. And at this point, they don’t know what it is,” says Sheriff Boudreaux.

That object turned out to be a semi-automatic handgun. That’s when deputies fired several shots, striking and eventually killing the man.

“I’m not sure what was running through the mind of this person. But he knew for a half hour he was surrounded by cops requesting him to step out of the vehicle.”

The investigation revealed that the man was wanted for ten counts of child molestation and not the person they were searching for in connection to the stolen white truck that was taken from a commercial business overnight.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, November 30.

“He forced the situation. And so the officers had to react and that’s what occurred to me.”

Officials are interviewing the passenger that was in the truck and collecting evidence at the scene.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Tulare this year.