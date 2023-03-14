FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been identified and arrested in an alleged connection with an apartment fire in Fresno, according to The Fresno Fire Department.

According to firefighters, on Friday, March 10, at approximately 11:24 p.m. the Fresno Fire Department was notified of a fire at an apartment located at 443 N. Diana Street. Following an investigation by the Fresno Fire Investigator, it was concluded that the fire was intentionally set.

Fire investigators say they identified Danny Escobar as a suspect in connection with the fire. On Saturday, March 11, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Escobar was arrested without any resistance and booked into the Fresno County Jail.