Suspect who stabbed man to death in Dos Palos in custody, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who deputies say stabbed a man to death in Dos Palos is in custody Tuesday according to the Merced County Sheriff’s office.

On April 23, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of an altercation between two men in the parking lot of a gas station in the Dos Palos “Y,” an area near Highway 33 and Highway 152.

When they arrived, deputies found Juan Guzman, 53, with multiple stab wounds. Despite life-saving measures from first responders, Guzman died.

The suspect, who investigators said fled before deputies arrived, has been identified as Israel Espinoza, 51 from Gilroy.

After police attempted to locate Espinoza at his residence, investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Department were able to find Espinoza and to take him into custody.