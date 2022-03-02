MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Merced last year was arrested in San Pablo on Tuesday.

According to Merced Police, Travis Lavell Rucks, 20, was suspected of being involved in a shooting on Oct. 30, 2021, near the 100 block of East Main Street in Merced that left 33-year-old Christina Velez dead and another injured.

Officers say Rucks was one of three men who were suspected to have been involved in the shooting. One of the suspects, 22-year-old Emari Lee Prescott, was arrested a day after the shooting after he went to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Rucks and 24-year-old Jeremiah Marquis Macias Lacy have been on the run since the shooting.

On Tuesday, Rucks was spotted at a gas station by an officer of San Pablo. The officer went to talk to Rucks who then gave him a false name. The officer knew who Rucks was and that he was wanted for murder, according to police.

Officers say Rucks was arrested and taken into jail. He is awaiting transportation to a Merced County Jail. Jeremiah Lacy remains on the run, according to police, and was last seen in the City of Vallejo.

Anyone with information about Lacy is asked to contact their local police department.