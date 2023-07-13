FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Do you know this person? The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect wanted for burglaries in northwest Fresno.

Fresno Police officers say the suspect allegedly attempted to break into Grizzly Pharmacy located at 6017 North Palm Avenue on June 7.

Fresno Police Department

Investigators say the suspect may have been involved in three separate burglaries in Northwest Fresno. If you have any information regarding this suspect, please forward that information to Det. J. Isaak at 559-621-6012 or Jonathan.isaak@fresno.gov.