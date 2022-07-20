VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators in Visalia are searching for a man who allegedly took off with a ring from a Visalia Jewelry store, according to Visalia Police officers.

Police say the suspect walked into the Daniel’s Jewelry store on July 11 located in the Visalia Mall and was allowed to hold and view a white gold solitaire ring with a half-carat oval marquise diamond.

Photo provided by the Visalia Police Department.

After being given the ring, the suspect fled the store with the ring which was valued at $4949.95, police say.

The girdle for the ring was laser inscribed with the serial number, GHI112127741AB.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Luis Rosales of the Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Unit at (559) 713-4652.