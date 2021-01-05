Suspect still at large after Fresno bank robbery

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – No arrests made after police say a man robbed a Fresno branch of Bank of America Tuesday morning.

Officers say a man walked into the branch at Palm and San Ramon avenues shortly before 11:15 a.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money.

According to police, the teller complied, the suspect fled, and no weapons were seen.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, baggy jeans, and a mask covering his head and face. He was last seen walking southbound from the bank.

The amount of money taken is unknown. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Fresno Police.