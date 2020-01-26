Suspect sought in shooting that hurt 6-year-old girl

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A 6-year-old girl got shot while she was playing outside and Fresno Police are on the hunt to find a suspect.

It happened in front of an apartment complex by Tyler Avenue and Clark Street just before 6:30 p.m. Lt. Bill Dooley said ShotSpotter picked up 19 shots in the area.

As far as what lead to the shooting, Dooley said there was some kind of disturbance in front of the complex that escalated into gunfire.

The 6-year-old was with a friend when she got hurt.

“There were two children that were playing near the front of the complex when the shots rang out. One of them was our victim,” Dooley said.

The victim was said to be okay when she was first taken to Community Regional Medical Center with her mother. Dooley adds she was in “good spirits” while talking with an officer at CRMC.

Her wound is described to be minor. A nearby apartment and two vehicles were hit by bullets as well.

Hector Lara and Anakarina Castellanos just moved into the neighborhood within the last month. The two heard everything as it happened.

“I got scared. I was in shock,” said Castellanos, who was getting her phone charger from her mother’s car when the shots were fired. “I looked at [Lara] and just ran inside.”

Dooley said it’s not clear how many people fired a gun. Officers are looking for surveillance camera footage that may have caught what happened.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.