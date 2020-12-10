Suspect sought in hit-and-run at Fresno’s Windfall Donuts

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The hit-and-run driver who crashed into the front of a doughnut shop, injured one person, before driving away from the scene is now being sought by Fresno Police.

The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Windfall Donuts at Clinton and Cedar avenues.

“We heard a bang sounded like an explosion you know,” said store owner Sokhom Phorth. “I thought maybe a gas tank or something I look around there’s a car that crashed into the wall.”

Phorth says the driver then backed up and drove off. Officers are yet to release a description of the suspect.

