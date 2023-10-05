FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot by two Fresno Police officers in northwest Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the AM/PM at Bullard Avenue and Figarden Drive regarding a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Investigators say the clerk had exited the business and was assaulted by a man armed with a knife. As officers were responding, police say witnesses reported that the suspect was seen fleeing to the east.

Officials say Fresno Police helicopter Air1 was on the scene, observed the suspect, and directed officers to the suspect’s location in the parking lot of a nearby church. When officers confronted the suspect, police say the suspect sprayed them with OC and approached them, still armed with a knife. That is when two officers fired their weapons.

Police say the victim and suspect have been transported to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition.