Suspect shot and killed by officer may have had drugs in his system, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A 46-year-old man is dead after a Fresno Police officer shot him in front of a home in southeast Fresno, after disobeying orders to drop a weapon and stabbing his brother.

It happened by Helm and Townsend avenues close to 8 a.m. Friday. Fresno Police initially got a 911 call a little after 7 a.m. regarding a family disturbance at the location. Police say the suspect may have had drugs in his system, causing him to behave the way he did.





Fresno Police released stills of body cam footage showing the moments before the officer fired his gun.

Brandi Bird lives right by where it happened. She was in the middle of her morning routine when she heard four to five gunshots.

“I went and ran to my husband,” Bird said. “All of a sudden, we had a bunch of EMS coming through.”

One of her neighbors filled her in on some of the moments leading up to the shooting, saying they heard on the scanner officers said, “Don’t do it,” right before shots were fired.

Deputy Chief Pat Farmer said when officers arrived, they found the suspect arguing with his 41-year-old brother on the front lawn. Officers from the Crisis Intervention Team tried to get the suspect to drop the knife, even using a bean bag gun and taser to no avail.

The suspect’s brother tried, too, trying to tackle him down. He ended up getting stabbed in the process.

Officers continued to try and get the suspect to drop the knife, when a third officer got on the scene and went to check on the stabbing victim. That’s when the suspect charged at the officer.

“The officer was put in a very tough situation and was pleading with the subject to drop the knife several times, which he just failed to comply with the orders,” Farmer said.

The suspect died after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

As for what started the argument, Farmer said family informed investigators that the suspect had a meth addiction and was hallucinating early in the morning.

“He wanted to call 911 around 4 a.m., believing someone was breaking into the house, which wasn’t the case,” Farmer said. “It continued to get worse, where he was having delusions and was hallucinating about various things throughout the morning.”

The suspect’s younger brother is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect did have history with police in Visalia and Farmersville, according to Farmer.

This is Fresno’s second deadly shooting this week.

