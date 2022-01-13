Suspect shot and killed by Fresno police after allegedly breaking into Meux Home

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A man suspected of breaking into the Meux Home Museum is dead after being shot by Fresno Police Department officers.

Officials said it happened on Thursday afternoon near Tulare and R streets in downtown Fresno.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the Museum is closed for the season but the original call was for a man who looked like he had broken into the Meux Home. When officers got there, they saw several broken windows and a pried open door.

Officers say they then spotted the suspect.

“He was not compliant,” said Balderrama. “He wasn’t listening to orders. He was frantic and he was yelling at officers and screaming profanities.”

Officers called for backup including a helicopter that gave commands to the suspect.

Balderrama said officers eventually tased the suspect, but he pulled the prongs out. Balderrama said the man then was in the front lawn when he reached into his pants for a hammer.

“Raised it over his head and he began rushing at officers in a sprint fashion,” said Balderrama. “At that point officers discharged their weapons.”

Balderrama said two officers shot at least five rounds killing the suspect who was described by police as a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

The two officers involved in the shooting both have over 10 years of experience and have been placed on administrative leave. No one else was injured.

“Very unfortunate situation but I’m also relieved that neither of my officers were hurt during this incident,” said the Chief.