TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect was shot by Tulare County deputies Sunday after officials say he attacked his 81-year-old uncle with a knife.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials received a call around 5:00 a.m. Sunday reporting the unidentified suspect was fighting his uncle in the Tulare County city of Ducor.

When deputies arrived they found the 81-year-old with cuts on his face fighting the suspect off with a chair, officials say. Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the knife and investigators say he refused. A stun gun was then used on the suspect who continued to charge deputies, officials say.

The deputies then opened fire on the unidentified suspect.

Both the 81-year-old and the suspect were taken to an area hospital where their conditions have not been disclosed