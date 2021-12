FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is accused of shooting at deputies on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident is happening in the area of Cedar and North avenues.

Deputies are reportedly working to make contact with the armed suspect.

Authorities say traffic is heavily backed up and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No other details about the shooting have been provided at this time.