Suspect sets fire at Merced apartment complex, causes $50,000 in damages, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of dollars in damages were caused at a Merced apartment complex on Wednesday after a suspect intentionally set a fire, the Merced Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect was identified as Kristi Shepherd and was booked at the Merced County Jail on arson charges, the Police Department said. No other information on the suspect was immediately available.

The Police Department said officers initially responded to a report of trespassing at the Swiss Colony Apartment Complex on Park Avenue a little after 10 a.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from one of the units.

Firefighters with the Merced City Fire Department responded quickly and contained the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the families that were displaced with housing, the Police Department said.

Merced Police are asking the public with any information in regards to this incident to contact the Merced Police Department at (209) 385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.

