MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the run after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man during an armed robbery on Saturday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers were called out to the area of 16 Street and Highway 59 for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man who lives in a tent in the area suffering from injuries to his head.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the suspect, identified as RJ BlueFord, had walked into the man’s tent, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

After entering the tent, investigators say BlueFord hit the man in the head twice with the gun and threatened to shoot him to death.

Officers say they believe BlueFord had visited the victim earlier in the day and returned after figuring out there was $250 inside a backpack in the tent.

Following the robbery, officers say BlueFord grabbed the backpack with all of the cash and left the area.

Officials say BlueFord is wanted in connection to the robbery and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Officer Jennifer Shaw at (209) 769-8976.