Suspect on the run after robbing a gas station with a sawed-off shotgun, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police officers are on the lookout for an armed thief and his getaway driver after a convenience store was robbed in southwest Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, on Tuesday evening a man with a mask walked into a gas station near Elm and Geneva Avenues with a sawed-off shotgun and began demanding cash from the clerk. After snatching the money, witnesses say the man ran behind the building and jumped into silver hatchback where a woman was waiting behind the wheel.

“We’re always happy when there’s no violence or that nobody is hurt with these,” said Lieutenant Tim Tietjen.

“But again, it could have been really bad. So we’re thankful for that and we’re going to be working extremely hard to find out who these individuals are.”

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

