Suspect on the loose after Springville bar stabbing, Tulare Sheriff’s

TCSO Deputies were called to the Antlers Bar near Hwy 190 in Springville for a stabbing

SPRINGVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a bar stabbing in Springville early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to Antlers Bar near Hwy 190 at around 1 a.m. When they arrived they found the victim in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect, 49-year-old John Hanford and the victim were fighting Deputies say.

Hanford pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Deputies say Hanford ran from the scene and is still on the loose.

