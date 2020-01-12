Suspect on the loose, after armed robbery in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities responded to an armed robbery at a phone shop in Visalia on Saturday morning.

The robbery happened at Cricket Wireless on 1426 N. Ben Maddox Way.

An employee of the business told officers an unknown suspect entered the business and demanded money.

Officers say the suspect was able to obtain an undetermined amount of money and fled the business on foot.

The suspect was described as a male adult and is believed to be about 40-years-old.

Authorities are still investigating.

