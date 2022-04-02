CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of robbing a taco truck was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive Avenue and Fresno Street after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected seven rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they spoke with two employees of a nearby taco truck who reported they had been shot at during a robbery.

Officers say the suspect, identified as a 35-year-old man, had demanded money from the employees before firing several rounds into the taco truck. The two employees were inside of the truck when the shots were fired, but they were both uninjured.

While investigating, officers say the learned the suspect matched the same description of a man who had committed another robbery near Olive and Marks earlier in the night.

Following the robbery at the taco truck, officials say the suspect left the area but officers later spotted a vehicle matching the description of his car near Highway 180 and Cedar Avenue.

After reportedly refusing to pull over, officers say the suspect led them on a high-speed chase across Fresno before reaching the city limits of Clovis.

Throughout the chase, officers say the suspect hit several curbs with his car, causing all four of his tires to become flat in a neighborhood near Claremont and Norwich avenues.

Despite having flat tires, officers say the suspect continued trying to drive forward but ended up hitting the front of a Clovis police patrol vehicle, bringing the chase to an end.

Officers say the suspect was still refusing to listen to their commands after the chase ended and was eventually taken into custody with the help of a K9 officer.

After arresting the suspect, officers say they learned of a third robbery near Cedar and Thomas avenues he is believed to have been involved in.

Officers are currently working to confirm how many robberies the suspect is tied to on Saturday night.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.