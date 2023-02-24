FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal officials say that a man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a domestic abuse case in 2022 within Yosemite National Park.

Officials say 59-year-old, Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, of San Rafael, pleaded guilty to domestic violence within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

According to court documents, on Aug. 4, 2022, Kirkeby and his wife got into a verbal confrontation that resulted in park visitors having to intervene due to the yelling as well as the threats of harm being made by Kirkeby.

The victim reported she was forcibly grabbed by her wrist and both fell to the ground. Kirkeby was threatening to kill her and then kill himself during the altercation. The victim sustained bruising, pain in her wrist, and scratches.

Officials say Kirkeby is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26, 2023, and if convicted, faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.