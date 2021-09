VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have apprehended the suspect in a weekend shooting that left a man dead Sunday in Visalia.

Kendrick Crossley was located Thursday by Sheriff’s deputies from the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office outside of Amarillo, Texas.

He was taken into custody, along with his uncle Derek Crossley, 31, on suspicion of helping Kendrick Crossley avoid capture.

Visalia Police say both men will be extradited back to California.