Suspect in NW Fresno convenience store robbery identified, arrested

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say a tip about a convenience store robbery in early December led to the arrest of a suspect.

During the incident on Dec. 3, officers say the suspect entered the Johnny Quick store on the northeast corner of Herndon and Polk avenues, demanded cash from the clerk, suggested he had a gun, was given cash, and then fled the scene.

Detectives say surveillance video of the incident helped establish who was responsible. 32-year-old Gabriel Guzman was eventually identified as the suspect.

According to police, Guzman was already in Fresno County Jail on an unrelated robbery charge. He was subsequently interviewed and confessed to the robbery.

Guzman is now facing additional charges of commercial robbery.