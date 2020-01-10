Suspect in murder of Tulare County woman captured in Mexico

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Adel Hussein was taken into custody in Mexico after more than a week on the run wanted for the murder of Tulare County woman Brittney Steenbergen.

“I’m ecstatic. It is the best news I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” her mother Vera Steenbergen said Thursday.

Vera Steenbergen described the moment Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives called to say her daughter’s alleged murderer had been caught.

“They told me they had some news and I asked ‘Did you guys get him?’ and they said, ‘Yes, we got him.’ And everybody in the room that I was with was standing up clapping and applauding,” she said.

On Dec. 28, Brittney Steenbergen, a Plainview mother of five, went missing along with her estranged boyfriend Hussein.

Investigators said Hussein had a violent past and spent three years in prison in 2003 for torturing another woman.

They feared history was repeating itself.

“The children’s statements, what they had seen and heard on the last time they saw them led us to believe she was a victim of domestic violence,” Tulare County Assistant Sheriff Keith Douglas said.

Steenbergen’s body was found Jan. 1 and positively identified Jan. 3 in Imperial County near the Mexican border.

Local, state, and federal agencies launched a manhunt tracking Hussein to a motel in Mexicali. Investigators said he has family in the country, but he was alone, and all indications show he simply fled to avoid capture.

“Hopefully it will bring a little bit of closure to the family and you always want to find justice for somebody who has done that to your loved one,” Ashley Ritchie media supervisor for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vera said she hopes her daughter’s story can save others.

“If anybody is in a domestic violence situation, please leave, speak up. Or if you know somebody that’s in a situation like that do something about it before it’s too late,” she said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released a cause of death and said they are waiting for lab results to come back.

Hussein is now in Imperial County. He’s expected to be extradited back to Tulare County within the next couple of weeks.

