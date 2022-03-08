MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting last year was arrested after he was caught illegally entering the United States from Mexico, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officials say 22-year-old Carlos Maldonado-Pizzardo was identified as the person who shot and killed 14-year-old Christian Alonso-Andrade around noon on March 8, 2021.

A warrant was issued for Alonso-Andrade’s arrest, but officers say he had already left the country for Mexico.

Almost a year later on Feb. 3, officials say Border Patrol agents caught Maldonado-Pizzaro after he had illegally made his way into the U.S. from Mexico.

U.S. Marshalls took custody of Maldonado-Pizzaro and turned him over to the Merced Police Department.

On Tuesday, Maldonado-Pizzaro was booked into the Merced County jail on charges of murder, gang enhancements, and discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.

Officers say the case is still under investigation as they work to identified more suspects involved in the murder.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Sergeant Jeremy Salyers at (209) 388-7771.