Booking photo of Marcellus Tremayne Harris provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of a fatal shooting last year has been arrested while a second suspect remains on the run, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Thursday, officials say 21-year-old Marcellus Harris was arrested in Federal Way, Washington for the shooting death of 19-year-old Dominick Hernandez of Atwater.

Investigators say Hernandez was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Loughborough Drive and Olive Avenue on July 19, 2021. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they have identified Troy Melton as a second suspect in the shooting.

After the shooting, officers say Harris and the second suspect, identified as 20-year-old Troy Melton, fled the state to avoid being caught.

Detectives worked for over a year to track down and arrest Harris in Washington, but they are still working to find Melton.

Harris was booked into the Kings County Jail in Seattle and will be extradited back to Merced.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814.