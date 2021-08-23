Suspect in Koligian Stadium shooting arrested for reckless driving, fleeing police in 2020, court records show

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The person arrested for allegedly shooting a teenager at Fresno’s Koligian Stadium following a rivalry football game between Central High and Bullard High schools Friday night was arrested in 2020 for reckless driving and fleeing police, according to Fresno County Superior Court records.

Court records show that 19-year-old Taevion Yancey was arrested on Aug. 9, 2020, for fleeing a peace officer and reckless driving. He was also facing a charge of driving without a valid driver’s license. On Oct. 13, 2020, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case remains ongoing.

On Friday, police say officers reported shots fired near the southwest portion of the stadium shortly after 10:00 p.m., saying between three to five gunshots were heard. As officers were already on duty at the stadium, officials say they were able to respond immediately to the incident.

Yancey was arrested at the scene. Police say they were also able to recover a firearm.