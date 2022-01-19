Suspect in double-homicide transferred from LA and booked into Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a double homicide in Fresno was transferred and booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday.

Rahmad Parke was wanted on homicide charges following the deaths of his mother Melba Abdelaziz and his grandfather Mel Abdelaziz. They were discovered on Jan. 6 – and Parke was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers say Parke was arrested with little opposition; something the family had hoped would happen.

“To hear them go through a loss like they did – but still have the compassion for Rahmad to forgive and want him to get help,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “It was really nice to be able to deliver that news to them that we took him safely into custody.”

Parke was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a bail of $2 million.