Suspect in deadly stabbing still at large in Tulare county

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a person on Thursday morning.

Deputies said around 3:15 a.m. this morning they were called Plano and River avenues after receiving reports of people screaming from the river bottom, saying someone was stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 52-year-old Harden Gregorio Zagala of Porterville dead.

Deputies identified a possible person of interest in the case, and after questioning that person, detectives say they were able to identify 32-year-old Justin James Gileau as the suspect in the murder.

Deputies have issued a homicide warrant for Gileau’s arrest. Deputies say he is a transient and lives in the area around the Tule River. He was last seen walking in the area of Plano and Date Thursday just before 8 p.m. and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 559-733-6218.