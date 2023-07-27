FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run Wednesday evening was released from jail approximately three hours after posting $5,000 bail, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CHP, a man was laying in the northbound lane of Bishop Avenue, north of Shields Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

CHP says 32-year-old Santiago Ambriz-Cervantez of Kerman was driving a Honda northbound on Bishop Avenue, approaching the pedestrian.

32-year-old Santiago Ambriz-Cervantez (image provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Ambriz-Cervantez failed to avoid the pedestrian and allegedly struck him with the front of the Honda. Following the crash, Ambriz-Cervantez exited the vehicle to check the damage to his vehicle.

A passing witness says they observed the pedestrian and Ambriz-Cervantez and stopped to assist. CHP says once the witness stopped, Ambriz-Cervantez fled the scene in his Honda.

The witness called 9-1-1 and safely followed the Honda to an address on Floyd Avenue, a short distance from the scene.

Officials say the witness led deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to the address where they detained the driver until CHP arrived. It was later determined Ambriz-Cervantez was responsible for fleeing the scene.

Ambriz-Cervantez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony hit and run.

Ambriz-Cervantez was released approximately three hours after being booked into jail. He paid cash for the full $5,000 bail amount, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor. It is unknown if it was a factor on the part of the pedestrian, pending toxicology results, CHP says. It is currently unknown if Mr. Ambriz-Cervantez was the driver of the first vehicle to strike the pedestrian.