MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in police custody after making a school threat in Madera on Wednesday, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say the person allegedly responsible for the threat acted alone and is currently in custody and will be prosecuted.

Investigators say they are thankful that this information was reported and investigators were quick to investigate, locate, and arrest the person responsible.

The specific school where the threat was directed was not officially announced.