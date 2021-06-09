Suspect in child molestation and false imprisonment case arrested, officers say

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in a child molestation and false imprisonment case was arrested after evading police in Corcoran on Wednesday.

At 10:53 a.m. Corcoran Police officers observed known warrant suspect Alejandro Barboza when he was driving in the area of Whitley and Hale Avenue.

Barboza had three active warrants out for his arrest in Kings County which included vandalism, charges of resisting arrest and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Once a traffic stop was initiated Barboza failed to yield and sent officers on a chase throughout Corcoran until his vehicle became disabled along Waukena Avenue.

Following the stop Barboza was booked into the Kings County Jail for his active warrants, charges related to the pursuit and for child molestation and false imprisonment.

The Corcoran Police Department has said he has no bail at this time.